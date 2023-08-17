Bookmakers report rise in bets on FIFA Women’s World Cup

Sports betting operators have seen a striking uptick in the number of bets placed internationally.

UK.- Bookmakers have reported seeing a substantial rise in worldwide betting on the Women’s World Cup, including among female bettors. In the UK, Entain, which owns the Ladbrokes and Coral brands, says it’s seen “exponential growth” in betting on the competition and a record number of women placing bets.

It says that for the first three England matches, an average of 21 per cent of bets were placed by women. That’s a rise from 17 per cent from the 2022 Women’s Euros and from 13 per cent during the last Women’s World Cup in 2019.

William Hill, now owned by 888, said it has taken 900,000 bets on the Women’s World Cup. It said the number was down against the Euros in 2022 but believed this to be result of kick-off times in Australia and New Zealand.

Over in the host nations, TAB New Zealand, an official sponsor and partner of Entain, has reported a 365 per cent rise in the number of bets placed on this year’s tournament, while the increase in Australia was nearly 200 per cent, likely as a result of the Matildas’ progress.

In the US, BetMGM has reported three times the number of bets for the US women’s team’s opening game compared to Lionel Messi’s debut for Inter Miami CF.

An IBIA study co-funded by Entain has found that football leads the volume of betting in women’s sports, with annual growth of 20 per cent since 2020.

Entain’s CCO Dominic Grounsell said: “This summer, we’re witnessing the biggest Women’s World Cup in history and around the world there is a growing audience and appetite for women’s sports. More of our customers are finding new ways to support their favourite teams – and that’s with a bet.”

See also: Entain expects £585m settlement over Turkish bribery claims