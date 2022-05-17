BMM Testlabs EURSAM announces european promotions

Andrea Zanettini is now VP of Land-Based Sales, while Lorenzo Piazza is VP of Service Delivery Land Based.

Press release.- BMM Testlabs, the world’s original gaming test lab and product certification consultancy, announced two changes in its teams.

On the one hand, Andrea Zanettini was promoted to VP of Land-Based Sales, EURSAM. And also Lorenzo Piazza was appointed VP Service Delivery Land Based, Italy and Eastern Europe. They will both report to the Executive Vice President, EURSAM.

Marzia Turrini, Executive Vice President, EURSAM, commented, “I am very proud to have the opportunity to promote many of our deserving leaders in BMM’s European offices. Each of these team members is diligent, focused on their goals and makes BMM a perfect partner for our clients.”

Andrea Zanettini commented, “I currently manage the sales, strategy, and business development departments, covering both land-based and iGaming market segments across Europe. I am very grateful to be part of such a great team at BMM, working together to achieve common goals, providing 24/7 customer support services.”

Lorenzo Piazza continued, “I am also proud to be part of such a great group, full of talent and experience. The pandemic has created many challenges for the European gaming industry, and I look forward to continuing to contribute to BMM’s growth and provide our customers with the world-class expertise and incredibly high level of service they have become accustomed to.”

Zanettini joined BMM in 2018 as Sales Manager, Italy, before accepting the VP of Land-Based Sales, EURSAM, role. Piazza joined BMM in 2013 as Director of Land-Based Services Delivery, Italy & Romania, before accepting the VP Service Delivery Land Based, Italy and Eastern Europe, role.