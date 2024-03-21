Blueprint Gaming’s Madame of Mystic Manor delivers mysterious magical thrills in supernatural slot

An ethereal background of dark and brooding haunted houses sets an eerie tone for the mysterious gameplay ahead.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming’s latest slot embarks on an atmospheric clairvoyant adventure in, Madame of Mystic Manor, a 5×4 slot designed for audiences worldwide with Mirror Wilds among the host of features.

An ethereal background of dark and brooding haunted houses sets an eerie tone for the mysterious gameplay ahead, with the colour palette transitioning to rich purples when the bonus game is triggered.

Mirror Wilds are activated when any Wilds land in view during the base game. These Wilds leave a special border in place on the reels. When the wild symbol, represented by the Madame Of Mystique Manor, appears on reel five, all the wilds return with enhanced power.

Trigger Free Spins by landing three scatters, with an extra spin awarded by landing an oracle symbol. Those three scatters and a special symbol on reel five trigger Super Free Spins, where all wilds are sticky and the multiplier of each sticky wild on the reels increases.

In certain regions, those looking to jump straight into enchanting wins can access the game’s Bonus Buy feature, where players can buy free spins for 50x the bet or super free spins for 130x the bet.

The exquisitely designed game adds further diversity to Blueprint’s comprehensive slot library and showcases its ability to build content for an international audience.

Jo Purvis, director of Marketing & Relationships at Blueprint Gaming, said: “The release of Madame of Mystic Manor demonstrates our commitment to providing players with unique and detailed gameplay experiences, with a new theme, background, and soundtrack creating a picture book style in this game.

Then, he added: “It’s a title that stands out in our library for both design and features offering players an immersive journey filled with mystery, magic, and the potential for thrilling wins at every turn.”