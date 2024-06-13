Blueprint Gaming introduces its latest release: ted Afterparty

ted Afterparty underlines Blueprint’s effortless ability to transform cinema into engaging slot brands.

Press release.- The raucous trash-talking teddy bear makes his highly anticipated return in Blueprint Gaming’s latest release, ted Afterparty, with the game’s alluring cash feature leading the way in the playful slot based on the world-renowned, major IP, ted.

A delightful blend of familiar faces and icons from the film franchise feature on the 5×4 grid offering 50 paylines, complemented by a variety of rock, jazz and reggae music. The perfect setting as players set off on a night of debauchery.

Four or more ted symbols in the base game or during free spins trigger the cash feature, with the hold-and-win style bonus round with unlockable paylines offering the potential to expand to a massive 5×8 configuration.

To maximise returns for players, the reels are populated exclusively with ted and jackpot symbols which reveal cash prizes or jackpots at a stunning high of 2,500x.

Hitting a scatter symbol on reels two, three or four in the base game awards ten free spins, with players benefitting from the exclusion of low-paying symbols on the reels throughout the awarded free spins round, giving additional win potential.

Players eager for access to the cash-filled bonus games in appropriate territories are also able to buy their way to a choice of either the cash feature or ten free games, available at 50x the original bet.

See also: Blueprint Gaming adds Rapid Fire Jackpots to its jackpot product suite

ted Afterparty underlines Blueprint’s effortless ability to transform cinema into engaging slot brands and builds on the studio’s latest release The Flintstones as well as The Goonies and Rick and Morty.

Its expertise in creating games that players love and utilising popular IPs will be seen in abundance during the jam-packed summer release schedule.

Jo Purvis, director of Marketing and Relationships at Blueprint Gaming, said: “By popular demand, our player-favourite ted series returns promising heightened entertainment through the title’s innovative cash feature, presenting multiple opportunities for impressive cash rewards.

“ted Afterparty’s immersive graphics and engaging audio add to the authentic experience of a film series loved by those globally, and we are confident its tributed slot will resonate with players worldwide – it’s a party not to be missed!”