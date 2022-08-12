Blueprint Gaming introduces Eye of Horus The Golden Tablet Jackpot King

Blueprint Gaming invokes wins from the gods in Eye of Horus The Golden Tablet Jackpot King.

Three jackpots crown a host of adventurous gameplay in the new Egyptian odyssey.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming has returned to one of its most successful franchises ever in the latest imagining of a long-time popular title in Eye of Horus The Golden Tablet Jackpot King.

This newest iteration in the game family delivers a title with all-new gameplay features and the addition of the industry-leading Jackpot King pot system. Levels of fresh engagement are married with the original charm and mystery of the classic title, which Blueprint transferred from retail to the online slots market to great fanfare back in 2017.

The base game rewards players that are bestowed with any Horus Wild symbol on reels 2, 3 and 4 with an expanded stacked wild. Three or more bonus symbols anywhere in view award the Free Games bonus where the upgrading symbol mechanic becomes active.

Each Wild turns the next available highest-paying symbol into a top-paying version as well as awarding extra spins, increasing the chance of big wins on the remaining free games.

See also: Blueprint Gaming’s Spins O’ Gold Fortune Play promises fun at the end of its rainbow

These new features are crowned with the possibility of three different jackpot fortunes available under the eye of the immortal falcon-headed god. The Regal, Royal and Jackpot King Pots await only the most adventurous of players in this spectacular new journey through the shifting Egyptian sands.

Jo Purvis, director of key accounts and marketing UK at Blueprint Gaming, said: “Horus is back and this time he has his famous eye on some truly incredible Jackpot King windfalls.

“We’ve taken the previous successful gameplay and theme of one of our most popular game franchises and weaved some Blueprint magic into the hieroglyphics that are etched on the reels. Eye of Horus The Golden Tablet Jackpot King really does deserve its place in the realm of the gods.”

To find out more information about Eye of Horus The Golden Tablet Jackpot King, please visit https://blueprintgaming.com/portfolio/eye-of-horus-golden-tablet-jackpot-king/.

Blueprint Gaming introduces 7s Deluxe Wild Fortune Play

The latest addition to Blueprint Gaming’s hugely successful 7s Deluxe family has launched with a fourth reel and a flaming 81 ways to win in 7s Deluxe Wild Fortune Play.

While the look of previous 7’s Deluxe games has been retained with Bells, Fruit and of course 7’s, the feel of the gameplay is fresh and exciting with a markedly different experience for regular 7’s Deluxe players. Blueprint’s addition of a fourth reel, Super Ways and the Fortune Play mechanic has reinvigorated this recognisable brand.

Gone are the fixed lines of older 7s Deluxe family titles, replaced with Super Ways and 81 unique winning combinations, while Wilds can multiply wins by up to x8.

Fortune Play makes another welcome appearance and offers a spin on an enhanced reel set, with wilds landed transferring to subsequent reels, giving even more chance for those big multiplying wins.

7s Deluxe Wild Fortune Play belongs to one of several big successful Blueprint game families that entertain players and delight operators with their mix of easily recognisable brands. With each new iteration, they continue to deliver new, fun ways to engage existing players and newcomers to the fold.