Blueprint Gaming flaunts its talent with Ballin’

Sticky multiplier wilds up for grabs for ballers everywhere in its latest vibrant slot.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming’s latest slot release turns players into ‘playas’ in Ballin’, a game that demonstrates its versatility in game design.

Sun-soaked boulevards and exclusive marinas provide the backdrop for the achingly cool and confident big cats that supply the symbols, along with big bling watches and jewellery across five reels in a 3x4x4x4x3 configuration.

There are 576 pay ways and multiplying wilds that offer the potential for big wins while triggering The Big Balls Free Spins activates sticky multiplying wilds. Each wild can be up to x3, with each one boosting the next for baller wins.

See alos: Blueprint Gaming launches ted Cash Lock

Triggering the Even Bigger Balls Free Spins bonus round rewards with Super Star Wilds. If one lands in view, it turns that position and all above it into multiplying wilds. If a whole reel is filled it awards two extra spins and any wilds that are already in view are upgraded to x3 wilds.

Ballin’ delivers a dose of high-rolling bling and a generous helping of Blueprint’s signature sense of fun and humour to a slot that highlights its flexibility as a studio in developing a wide range of themes and playstyles to a high standard.

Jo Purvis, Director of Key Accounts and Marketing UK at Blueprint Gaming, said: “Ballin’ has been a huge amount of fun to create and has allowed our development team to run wild with exquisite animation, lending a real sparkle to make the gameplay shine.

“Two bonus rounds offer the chance for players to show they’ve got some real balls in their hunt for wins.”