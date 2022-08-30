BlueBet launches in Iowa

BlueBet has taken its first bet in Iowa.

Under its ClutchBet brand, the mobile sports betting operator gained a sports betting licence from the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission (IRGC).

US.- The mobile sports betting operator BlueBet has launched in Iowa after receiving a sports betting licence from the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission (IRGC). Under its ClutchBet brand, Iowa is the first US state to become operational for BlueBet.

Bill Richmond, chief executive officer of BlueBet, said: “This is a huge moment in BlueBet’s history. I would like to thank everybody who has made this moment possible, including our BlueBet team and valued partners in Iowa, the Dubuque Racing Association.”

The launch in Iowa was made possible after BlueBet signed a five-year market access deal with the Dubuque Racing Association that operates the Q Casino and Hotel in July 2021.

In June, BlueBet announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary BlueBet Indiana signed an online market access agreement with Caesars’ Horseshoe Casino in Hammond, Indiana. The 10-year deal enables the company to run a new online sportsbook in Indiana under its ClutchBet consumer brand.

BlueBet has also gained entry to Louisiana after securing a market access agreement with Rubico Acquisition, owner of Bossier City casino and racetrack operator Louisiana Downs.

Iowa sports betting revenue up 57.7% year-on-year in July

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission reported sports betting revenue of $11.1m for July. That’s an increase of 57.7 per cent year-on-year and 33.3 per cent from June of this year. Online sports betting generated $10.1m in revenue and retail $1.1m.

Despite the revenue rise, Iowa’s sports betting handle was down a month-on-month. Players bet $108.6m in July, down 11.3 per cent from $122.4m in June, but, up by 22.2 per cent from $88.9m in July 2021.