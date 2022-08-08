Iowa sports betting revenue up 57.7% year-on-year in July

Of the bets placed in July, $98.4m was spent online.

US.- The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission has reported sports betting revenue of $11.1m for July. That’s an increase of 57.7 per cent year-on-year and 33.3 per cent from June of this year. Online sports betting generated $10.1m in revenue and retail $1.1m.

Despite the revenue rise, Iowa’s sports betting handle was down a month-on-month. Players bet $108.6m in July, down 11.3 per cent from $122.4m in June, but, up by 22.2 per cent from $88.9m in July 2021.

Of the bets placed in July, $98.4m was spent online, while the remaining $10.2m was wagered through retail sportsbooks.

Diamond Jo in Dubuque and its FanDuel sportsbook topped the revenue chart with $2.6m. Its $26.6m handle was also the highest in the state. DraftKings partner Wild Rose in Jefferson came second with $1.1m in revenue and a $12.5m handle. Grand Falls Casino Resort and Betfred was third with $1.1m in revenue, despite a relatively small handle of $2.3m.

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission reported that regulated sports betting activity in June generated $754,292 in tax revenue during the month.

