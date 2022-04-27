BlueBet gains Louisiana market access via Louisiana Downs

The firm has signed a 10-year deal with Rubico Acquisition, owner of the Bossier City casino and racetrack operator.

US.- BlueBet has gained entry to Louisiana after securing a market access agreement with Rubico Acquisition, owner of Bossier City casino and racetrack operator Louisiana Downs. Subject to regulatory approval and licensing, the ten-year deal will allow BlueBet to enter Louisiana’s regulated online sports betting market.

Bill Richmond, BlueBet chief executive officer, said: “Louisiana is a sports mad state and we’re excited to partner with Louisiana Downs to bring bettors in Louisiana a unique mobile-first sports betting experience.

“This is our third market access agreement and continues our strong momentum in the US, and we’re confident that our capital light strategy is the right one to drive our long-term success in the US, an emerging global sports betting juggernaut.

“We look forward to continuing to demonstrate our technical capability, digital focus and experience in building and scaling sports betting platforms ahead of introducing our sportsbook-as-a-solution offering to the US market which will be a game changer for BlueBet.”

Louisiana’s mobile sports betting market opened on January 28, with a number of licensed operators going live. The expansion comes after sports betting at land-based casinos in Louisiana launched in October.

Louisiana online sports betting revenue hits record $28.4m in March

Louisiana’s online sports betting revenue set a new state record in March, hitting $28.4m. While the handle was down from February’s $211m to $205.7m. Revenue rose 70 per cent month-on-month, up from $16.7m in February, according to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

Basketball betting revenue was $12.8m soccer revenue $467,735 and baseball $173,131. Parlay revenue reached $13.6m.

