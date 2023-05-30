BGC members to continue Britannia Stakes charity initiative

The Britannia Stakes will take place at Ascot on June 22.

Participating bookmakers will donate all profit from win and each-way bets to charity.

UK.- The industry lobby group, the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC), has confirmed that it will run its Britannia Stakes charity initiative again this year. The initiative will see participating bookmakers donate all profit from win and each-way bets on the Royal Ascot race.

Bookmakers that do not profit from the Britannia Stakes race will also make a combined donation of £250,000 to be split among nominated charities. Flutter Entertainment, bet365, Entain, 888 William Hill, Kindred, Betway, Rank Group, Virgin Bet, Tote, LivescoreBet, Fitzdares and Bet with Ascot have all committed to the initiative.

The charities to benefit will be SportsAid, the Holocaust Educational Trust, Cystic Fibrosis Trust, SAS Regimental Association, Ascot Racecourse Supports and Together for Looked After Children. The BGC launched the initiative in 2020 and raised £1.2m from last year’s Britannia Stakes. This year’s handicap race will take place at Ascot on June 22.

BGC chief executive Michael Dugher said: “I am once again delighted that the BGC’s largest members are helping celebrate the King’s coronation by raising vital funds at the Royal Meeting for some of the country’s top charities.

“It is also a fitting tribute to the late queen, Elizabeth II, whose passion for horse racing was renowned, having bred multiple successful horses and clocking up 1,800 winners in her time.

“Tens of millions of people up and down the country enjoy a flutter each month and I’m proud that betting companies will once more donate their profits from one of Royal Ascot’s top races, the Britannia Stakes, to go towards some great charities.”

Ascot Racecourse chief executive Alastair Warwick added: “It is fantastic news that the leading bookmakers will once again be donating all profits from the Britannia Stakes to charity.

“The money raised since 2020 has been extremely well received, including by our own Ascot Racecourse Supports programme. The contributions have enabled us to support some extremely worthy causes and carry out important work in the community.”