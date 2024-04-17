BGC Grand National charity initiative raises over £15,000

The Betting and Gaming Council’s annual Grand National charity event gave MPs £50 to place a bet.

UK.- The Betting and Gaming Council has announced the results of its annual Grand National charity stunt in which it gives cash to MPs for them to place bets on a horse. Any winnings are donated to the charity of the MP’s choice.

This year, more than 50 MPs took part, each betting £50 on the Grand National. Seven of them backed the winner of the race, I am Maximus. However, the BGC has pledged to give £250 to every nominated charity for a total of £15,115.

Charities that will receive funds include Sir Jackie Stewart’s Race for Dementia, Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare and The Fed, a social care charity for the Greater Manchester Jewish Community.

The BGC’s incoming chair Michael Dugher said: “600 million people from all over the world tuned in to watch one of the best Grand Nationals ever, including millions in the UK on ITV. An estimated 12 million people in the UK – roughly a third of adults – enjoyed a bet on the National showing once again that for millions of us having a flutter is part of our great British culture.

“I want to pay tribute to all the thousands of people who work in betting shops to help support hard-pressed high streets and local economies. I would like to thank all those MPs who took part for supporting so many fantastic good causes and for taking the time to visit constituents working in betting shops.

“We had more MPs than ever before, from right across the political divide, ministers and shadow ministers, supporting the BGC and supporting the Grand National. I would like to thank all of our members for once again supporting the initiative.”

Last week, the BGC named Grainne Hurst to succeed Dugher as CEO as he replaces Brigid Simmonds as chair.