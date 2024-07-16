BGaming opens doors to steampunk club in Gold Magnate

The igaming content provider presented its latest slot.

Press release.- BGaming explores the secret goings-on of a private 19th-century-London social club in Gold Magnate. The very-high volatility slot features a Big Ben Bonus symbol, Multiplier round, Buy Bonus and a unique History tracker.

Set on a board game-style 5×3 field, the symbols are portrayed as cards, with larger-than-life characters and a rewarding Bonus symbol featuring the iconic Big Ben landmark. Three Big Ben cards landing in one spin pave the way to the Multiplier round. If four or five of these symbols appear, players multiply their Bonus round winnings by x3 or x10.

At the beginning of the Bonus game, six random multiplier cards with values from x5 to x999 are revealed and then hidden once again to heighten anticipation. With the roll of a dice, players randomly choose a card decorated with fictional steampunk machines, then turn it over to reveal a multiplier amount that will apply to the bet.

For instant access to the highly popular Bonus game in Gold Magnate, players can choose the Buy Bonus option to the left of the wooden case. To keep track of the multipliers acquired in this 96.10 per cent RTP game, they can look at the right side of the screen, where a history of these cards is displayed.

Yulia Aliakseyeva, co-CPO at BGaming, said: “We enjoy creating memorable and distinct themes at BGaming, catching players’ attention with unusual characters and mechanics. By showing the inner workings of an exclusive steampunk club in Gold Magnate, players can embrace their sense of wonder to achieve big wins.

“This game uses card symbols, which has proven popular in our other releases, to create variety, while the History view allows players to keep track of their wins.”