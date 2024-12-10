BGaming launches minesweeper-inspired casual game Tile Master

Tile Master offers an easy-to-understand gaming experience that builds on BGaming’s casual game portfolio.

Press release.- BGaming is evoking the charm of iconic board games in Tile Master. Drawing inspiration from successful tile-based games such as the studio’s modern Mine Gems and classic Minesweeper, the new casual title features multiple volatility levels, autoplay and Turbo mode options and a round history table.

Players begin by selecting one of three tile types which correspond to different volatility levels — rivers (low), roads (medium) or cities (high volatility). Each tile type has a maximum win of x25, x100 or x1,000 of the stake, with anticipation building as they attempt to attain a streak of 12 connected tiles.

With each spin, a random tile is added to the sequence. The multiplier increases as tiles are successfully matched, and players are given the choice to cash out or risk extending their streak for greater rewards.

Tile Master offers a unique level of gameplay control with 97.36 per cent RTP, allowing players to adapt the pace and risk of each round to their personal preferences and making it an appealing choice for both casual and strategic players. The round history encourages them to strategise and optimise their approach, leading to longer and more rewarding sessions. The Turbo Spin and Autoplay buttons allow players of different preferences to set their ideal pace.

With detailed graphics, a relaxing atmosphere and a recognisable format, Tile Master offers an easy-to-understand gaming experience that builds on BGaming’s successful casual game portfolio.

Yulia Aliakseyeva, co-CPO at BGaming, said: “Tile Master combines the best elements of classic board and computer games with modern gameplay mechanics, offering players a rewarding experience that eliminates decision fatigue.

“Building on the success of our previous casual releases, this title, with its varied volatility levels, high RTP, and engaging features like round history and Turbo mode, is the perfect choice for players of ranging preferences.”