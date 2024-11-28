BGaming awarded Peru supplier licence

By receiving the B2B certification, BGaming broadens its appeal with local licenced operators in the newly regulated market.

The licence opens up more opportunities for BGaming to expand its business and strengthen its position in the wider LatAm region.

Press release.- BGaming has secured a highly sought-after licence in Peru, marking a significant milestone in its expansion across LatAm.

BGaming’s technical system of gaming software and its engaging portfolio has been officially approved by the gambling regulator Mincetur, a national administrative authority which implements and oversees all aspects of online gaming and sports betting in Peru. By receiving the B2B certification, BGaming broadens its appeal with local licenced operators in the newly regulated market.

The licence also opens up more opportunities for BGaming to expand its business and strengthen its position in the wider LatAm region, where it has enjoyed significant attention in the last 12 months.

Marina Ostrovtsova, CEO at BGaming, said: “Securing the Peru licence marks a pivotal moment in BGaming’s global expansion. This certification not only strengthens our presence in Latin America but also underscores our commitment to bringing high-quality, immersive gaming experiences to new audiences.

“We are excited about the opportunities this will unlock, both in terms of growth and the reception of our slots in this new market.”

BGaming pens Brazilian multi-brand agreement with Cometa Gaming

Earlier this month, BGaming solidified its market position in Brazil by securing an aggregation deal with Cometa Gaming.

Cometa Gaming is an online casino and sportsbook aggregator with several brands in Brazilian market, all in the regulatory process. The group handpicks the best slot studios in the industry to meet the high standards of its passionate players.

The company has initially launched its entire portfolio with Cometa Gaming’s gaming and sports betting brand Br4bet, including popular titles such as Fruit Million, Burning Chilli X and Space XY. The provider will continue to roll out its games across several of the platform’s other brands over the coming months.

This latest partnership demonstrates BGaming’s growing demand in LatAm ahead of Brazil’s regulated market launching in January, where it remains committed to delivering a safe, fair and entertaining experience for players.

Gian Carlo Ferrini, sales manager at BGaming, said: “Partnering with Cometa Gaming is a major move for BGaming, enabling us to broaden the reach of our award-winning content to LatAm players across its multiple brands. So far, we have enjoyed early success with Br4bet and look forward to launching with Cometa Gaming’s other casino sites in the future.”

Thomaz Campos, COO at Cometa Gaming, said: “BGaming continues to break new ground in Brazil and we are delighted to have them live on Br4bet. Their games will help us achieve our goal of delivering the most appealing and forward-thinking content to players, as we both work towards a shared commitment to excellence.”