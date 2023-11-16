BGaming breaks the gaming mould with bold Tramp Day slot release

This colourful slot makes the tramp the main character of his own story.

This classic 6×5 Bonanza slot includes a life-changing max win of €250,000 offering a truly different gaming experience.

Press release.- Popular igaming content provider BGaming is inviting players to walk a mile in a homeless man’s shoes in its latest release Tramp Day. With a daring and off-beat theme, this slot offers a selection of engaging features, including refilling reels, a Scatter symbol, Free Spins, Multiplier symbol and both Buy Bonus and Chance x2 options.

Set to a laidback hip-hop soundtrack, the base game features symbols that pay anywhere on the reels, with rewards pocketed by the bearded main character. After every spin all combinations are paid and all winning symbols disappear, the reels refill to allow for further wins.

In this classic 6×5 Bonanza slot, the Tramp Night Scatter symbol triggers Free Spins mode if four or more land on the reels. The Free Spins round begins with a suitcase pop-up and atmospheric nighttime graphics and initially consists of 15 spins, however, the feature can be retriggered if three or more Scatter symbols then drop in a subsequent spin.

While searching for cans of drinks, donuts, leftover pizza or cash, the hero can be rewarded with random multipliers from x2 to x500. The Multiplier symbol can drop in both the main game and Free Spins round. In the main game, multiple Multiplier symbols will be added to the total win at the end of the spin, while in Free Spins mode, the Multiplier is accumulative.

Keeping warm to the left of the reels with his Rottweiler, the stylish tramp holds up a cardboard placard, with the option to purchase Buy Bonus for instant Free Spins or buy Chance x2 to double their chance to hit the Scatter symbol.

This colourful slot makes the tramp the main character of his own story, with very-high volatility, 97.17 per cent RTP and a life-changing max win of €250,000 offering a truly different gaming experience.

Aliaksej Baliukonis, Game Design team lead at BGaming, said: “There’s no doubt that homeless people are given little voice in society, but in Tramp Day our main character is very much the hero, strutting through his neighbourhood in search of food and money.

“With all the city’s noises in the background, including sirens and barking dogs, this slot guarantees an immersive and thought-provoking gameplay. This Bonanza slot promises an unmissable adventure and we know players will enjoy helping our tramp and his adorable pet dog search for suppliers.”