“Streamers are trendsetters whom players look up to, making them integral to a game’s success and popularity”

Focus Gaming News sat down with Marina Ostrovtsova, CEO at BGaming, and Sebastian Khalighy, Co-founder & CEO at Casinolytics, to discuss the highly successful streamer-focused Aztec Clusters game.

Exclusive interview.- In February, BGaming teamed up with Casinolytics to create Aztec Clusters, a unique 8×6 slot game that quickly became a hit among streamers with more than 4.2 million impressions.

In this exclusive interview, BGaming CEO Marina Ostrovtsova and Casinolytics’ co-founder & CEO Sebastian Khalighy dive into the success of Aztec Clusters, the importance of partnerships, data-driven development, and how the game caters to the preferences of both streamers and their audiences.

Aztec Clusters was released less than two months ago. What can you tell us about the feedback you received so far?

Marina: “Aztec Clusters has been doing really well among streamers across various platforms, including Twitch, Kick and YouTube. The overall reach of the game through promo channels has exceeded 4.2 million of impressions. Specifically on YouTube, there are over 100 videos mentioning Aztec Clusters by streamers from different regions, accumulating a total reach of over 300.000 impressions – all achieved organically.

“Moreover, the game has been played by over 240 streamers, resulting in a combined reach of over 8 million minutes in total viewership since its launch. For a period of time, Aztec Clusters held the fourth position among all games in terms of reach according to the Casinolytics platform; currently, it consistently ranks within the top 20. Notably, prominent streamers such as Roshtein, xQc, AdinRoss, CasinoDaddy, Frank Dimes, AndyPSX, and many others have played the game on their channels.”

How was the partnership with BGaming to get to create Aztec Clusters?

Sebastian: “Working with BGaming to create Aztec Clusters was an incredible journey. The synergy between our companies, both deeply rooted in data-driven cultures and open to exploring new ideas, underscores the potential of such partnerships. Aztec Clusters is a great example of how to use a combination of data, analysis and real-world feedback to create a game that players love.”

How important was it to have partnered with Casinolyitics to achieve the creation of Aztec Clusters? How important is it for the industry to forge new alliances and partnerships to keep pushing the boundaries of innovation and development?

Marina: “We’re thrilled to have teamed up with experts like Casinolytics for Aztec Clusters creations. Their deep understanding of streamers and their preferences was invaluable in creating a game driven entirely by data. They share expertise in data analysis, player behaviour insights and user experience, guiding us every step of the way, allowing BGaming to tailor Aztec Clusters to meet evolving player demands and industry trends.

“Overall, such collaborations with external colleagues spark innovative thinking, deliver exceptional player experiences, and enable us to break new ground for BGaming.”

This game places streamers at its core. How important is it to develop a game with streamers in mind?

Marina: “Streamers are trendsetters whom players look up to, making them integral to a game’s success and popularity. Their influence shapes player behaviour significantly.

“We’ve been studying players for a while now, regularly collaborating with streamers, and we consistently consider their habits when producing games. We also prioritize game testing with real players and streamers, incorporating their feedback during the development stage.

“That’s why we believe it’s truly important to develop a game with streamers in mind, so it can be successful among streamers and, consequently, among players.

Sebastian: “Streamers play a very important role in the industry, a role they’ve held for several years. At its heart, live streaming is all about entertainment, and casino streamers have paved new paths for showcasing brands and products to players around the world and establishing new marketing opportunities in the industry.

“It’s fair to describe them as the influencers of the igaming industry. To date, we’ve captured almost 100 billion minutes of casino content watched on the Casinolytics platform strengthening the popularity of casino streaming.

“Moreover, they offer invaluable feedback on products and user experience. In fact, they are the only players you can observe around the clock to understand player behaviour, and they do this without charging a penny. It’s a gold mine.”

Casinolytics conducted qualitative and quantitative analysis for the past 3 years to understand streamers’ behaviour, emotions, and overall user experience by watching more than 10,000 hours of casino streams. What can you tell us about this extensive analysis? What was the aspect that caught your attention the most during the analysis?

Sebastian: “When we started Casinolytics in 2020, we already knew that watching streamers would give us deep insights into what players like and don’t like. Our analysis is split into three main areas – user experience, player types & behaviours, and last but not least an emotional index on how different types of games and mechanics make players feel.

“The biggest takeaway was seeing how important small details are in making a game enjoyable or not – it’s all about meeting the players’ expectations by providing a great user experience. It’s those little things that can turn a good game into a great one.”

Aztec Clusters is a high-volatility game. Are these kinds of games the most preferred among the players currently?

Marina: “Yes, thanks to Casinolytics, it turns out that games with high volatility are quite popular among players and streamers. Based on their data, players have been really into high-volatility titles lately, enjoying the excitement they offer.

“In Aztec Clusters, the high volatility means players can feel the adrenaline rush of scoring big wins, even if they don’t win on every spin. The thrill of hitting a huge cluster, unlocking random features, and stacking multipliers keeps players hooked and having fun. Plus, tweaking their gameplay with options like Wild Spins can crank up the volatility to crazy levels. So, even though there’s risk involved, the potential for big rewards and the excitement factor make games like Aztec Clusters a big hit with players.

Sebastian: “When designing games for both streamers and players, it’s crucial to incorporate elements that meet the players’ needs and ensure a solid user experience.

In high-volatility games like Aztec Clusters, offering players the flexibility to engage with the game in various ways is essential. This requires well-balanced mechanics that provide excellent gameplay and entertainment across all aspects of the game.

“Our analysis has shown that players greatly value the ability to control the game and play it according to their needs. Today’s technology allows users more control over how they consume entertainment – whether it’s swiping through videos on TikTok, skipping through a mediocre Netflix series, or watching YouTube videos and podcasts at double speed. It’s all about giving users the flexibility to choose how and when they want to engage with their content.

“This need for flexibility is particularly important in a feature-rich, high-volatility game like Aztec Clusters. It’s vital to accommodate the fact that players are diverse and seek the freedom to play the game in their preferred manner. We aim to make various game features accessible, whether players are interested in feature spins, exploring different bonus options, or grinding through the base game for thousands of spins. Essentially, it’s about offering the freedom to choose how to enjoy the game.

“Other factors, such as achievability, play a significant role as well. It’s important to introduce challenges within the game, such as the possibility of hitting a maximum win from anywhere in the game and other engaging challenges that players aspire to achieve – like a perfect setup. Unpredictability is another crucial aspect, where the game can shift from a very cold to intense excitement in an instant, delivering massive wins and potential wins or activating one of the random features that significantly enhance the entertainment value and elevate the gameplay experience.”

Are data-driven developments opening a new era in the iGaming industry?

Sebastian: “I wouldn’t say it’s a new era, but it’s evident that a data-driven approach is becoming more common in the igaming industry.

“It’s more about the combination of internal and external data, analysis and knowledge – where new ideas and opportunities can be born. Ultimately, it will help you to further understand your target audience and enhance the likelihood of creating products that resonate well with your desired target audience and the market in general.”

How important is it to investigate in detail all the particularities of the audience and perform data analysis before developing a product?

Marina: “Understanding the audience and crunching data before diving into product development is definitely key. Relying solely on gut feelings could lead to a miss rather than a hit. This approach not only paves the way for adopting a more data-oriented strategy but also increases the chances of creating a successful product, identifies emerging trends and market gaps, and mitigates risks associated with game development.

“BGaming gets it – we understand the importance of analyzing data and studying the target audience’s preferences before embarking on game development. Aztec Clusters wouldn’t be what it is without Casinolytics’ deep dive into both numbers and player behaviour. Their analysis of 10,000 hours of watching streamers was a game-changer in crafting features and visuals that really resonate with players.”