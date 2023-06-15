BetVictor rebrands as BVGroup

It says the BVGroup name reflects its position as a multi-brand gambling operator and provider.

Gibraltar.- BetVictor has announced its rebranding under a new group corporate identity. The group is now BVGroup in a move designed to reflect its position as a multi-brand gambling operator and B2B technology provider.

As well as the B2C BetVictor brand, the company uses its in-house technology for partner brands Heart Bingo with the radio station Heart, Talksport Bet with Talksport radio and BildBet with Germany’s Bild newspaper. The group said it will launch a new logo and corporate website reflecting the rebranding.

BVGroup chief executive Andreas Meinrad said: “During our 75-plus years in business, we have established ourselves as one of the most reputable gambling companies in the world. Our new identity, BVGroup, helps us define ourselves more effectively, highlighting how far the company has come from its bookmaker beginnings.

“While we remain intensely proud of our heritage, our focus is always on the future and how we can continue to innovate and grow to best serve our customers and partners. BVGroup is an exciting development in the progress of the company.”

It’s not the company’s first rebrand. Until 2012, it operated under the name of Victor Chandler. Two years after that, in May 2014, the company was bought by major Victor Chandler International shareholder Michael Tabor, with Victor Chandler, the grandson of company founder William Chandler, leaving the group.

Meinrad, previously of bwin-party, has been CEO since shortly after the acquisition and has overseen an expansion into new business areas, including the betting brands for media outlets. It now has licences in Ireland, Germany, Malta, Gibraltar and Ontario as well as in the UK.