Bettor Vision launches fantasy and sports betting aggregator app

The firm offers fans a single source to access activity across their fantasy teams, contests, and sportsbook wagers.

US.- Bettor Vision has launched a new fantasy and sports betting app which offers fans a single source to access all activity across their fantasy teams, contests, and sportsbook wagers. Founded in 2021 by Geoff Doyle and Brett Lanier, Bettor Vision’s mobile app aggregates fantasy and betting accounts.

Co-founder and CEO, Brett Lanier, said: “Bettor Vision customers are avid sports fans that play fantasy sports and bet on sports to feel connected to the action. We created Bettor Vision so these fans could conveniently get all their sports action in one place without missing out on the games they were watching.

US sports betting revenue was $804.7m in November, according to the AGA, up 77.7 per cent. Customers wagered $9.07bn.