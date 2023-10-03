Better Collective to list on Nasdaq Copenhagen

Better Collective has been expanding its presence through acquisitions.

The new listing will be in addition to the Nasdaq Stockholm.

Denmark.- The Affiliate group Better Collective has announced that it will list its shares on the Nasdaq Copenhagen in addition to Nasdaq Stockholm. It aims to make the second listing in Q4, subject to approval from the Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Better Collective was listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm in 2018. The company said that a dual listing was a natural next step.

CEO and co-founder Jesper Søgaard said: “Since the Swedish IPO in 2018, we have significantly grown the business adding value for our shareholders, while putting forward a new vision to become the leading digital sports media group.

“Combined with the fact that we experience an increased interest in our company from both current and potential institutional investors in Denmark, we believe now is the right time to dual list in Denmark.”

Jens Bager, the chairman of the board at Better Collective, said: “The company is stronger positioned today than ever before and has embarked on an ambitious journey to become the leading digital sports media group.

“The listing in Sweden five years ago has been instrumental in contributing to the development of the business as it stands today and now it is natural to dual list in Denmark where the company has its headquarters.”

Better Collective expansion

Better Collective says it aims to become the leading digital sports betting media group. Last month, it reached a deal to buy the Danish football content site Tipsbladet.dk for €6.5m in cash. It will pay in three instalments for a brand that began as a print magazine 75 years ago.

The deal came on the heels of Better Collective’s acquisition of Torcedores.com, its first Brazilian sports media platform. It intends to strengthen its presence in South America following the creation of a dedicated unit in Brazil and a move to a new office in Rio de Janeiro.