Better Collective completes acquisition of Torcedores.com in Brazil

The affiliate group has completed its first Brazilian acquisition.

Brazil.- The affiliate group Better Collective has completed the acquisition of Torcedores.com. The company’s first acquisition of a Brazilian sports media platform is intended to strengthen its presence in South America.

The deal includes all asserts in the Torcedores.com portfolio. It follows Better Collective’s creation of a dedicated unit in Brazil and a move to a new office in Rio de Janeiro.

Simon Hovmand-Stilling, CEO of Better Collective South America, said: “I am truly excited to be welcoming Torcedores.com as our first sports media brand in Brazil. The sports brand complements our strategic position in the region and will expand our reach and sports content production – which in turn will make us even more relevant to our partners.

“South America, and more specifically Brazil, is an important growth driver for Better Collective and fits perfectly with our vision of becoming the leading digital sports media group.”

The company said that Sao Paulo-headquartered Torcedores.com has an extensive content-creation network focusing mainly on football but also covering basketball, volleyball, tennis and esports. It is reported to have a monthly audience of over 12 million and a high percentage of returning users. It’s performed particularly well on social media, building large followings on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Twitter/X.

“The Brazilian market represents significant growth opportunities for the Group, as we are looking to apply our M&A and market entry strategy proven to be successful in both Europe and North America to grow our presence in the Brazilian sports media market,” Hovmand-Stilling added.

“To build a leading position, localisation and strong media brands are key ingredients – acquiring Torcedores.com fits perfectly into that strategy.”

Sports betting in Brazil

Arthur Lira, the president of Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies, has said that the final bill to regulate Brazil’s sports betting market must be presented this week. Describing it as a matter of “constitutional urgency”, he said a formal text needed to be presented by September 9 as he aims to clear the chamber’s voting schedule for the final months of the year.

Brazil’s president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signed a provisional measure on sports betting on July 25 but the text of the final federal bill has yet to be published and is still being reviewed by Congress, with details on betting integrity, consumer rights and safer gambling protections and advertising regulations needing to be defined.