Betsson shifts European online gaming services to alternative entity

The group has moved its services to a different holding company after being blacklisted in Finland.

Sweden.- Betsson has announced that it has moved its online gaming services for European customers from BML Group to a new holding company named Rizk Nordic Limited. This company is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA).

The move comes after BML Group was blacklisted in Finland in the first such move by Finnish Police. The decision prohibited Finnish banks and payment providers from processing payments to BML. By switching to Rizk Nordic, Betsson would remain compliant with all government injunctions under the Lottery Act.

A statement on Betsson’s website read: “For customers residing in the European Union (excluding customers residing in Sweden and sportsbook customers residing in Ireland), the operator of this website is Rizk Nordic Limited, company registration number C101569, having its registered address at Betsson Experience Centre, Ta’ Xbiex Seafront, Ta’ Xbiex, XBX1027, Malta.

“Rizk Nordic Limited is licensed and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority under licence MGA/B2C/959/2022 issued on the 7th November 2022.”