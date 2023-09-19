BETSOMNIA – Meet the brand you can’t resist

MEGAPARTNERS, a direct advertiser and product-oriented IT company in the iGaming industry, has announced the launch of its new online casino brand — Betsomnia, targeting the GEOs of the Netherlands, Austria and Canada.

In terms of gaming, Betsomnia, operating under a Curaçao licence, offers the widest selection of over 8,000+ games. These include Slots, Live, Crash, Bonus Buy, Jackpot, Table Games, Video Poker, Roulette, and many others.

Betsomnia offers classic casino bonuses for players:

Weekly cashback – up to 20%

Weekend Spins + Wednesday Free Spins

First deposit bonus – 100% up to 15000 EUR

Welcome bonus – 100 FS & +100% up to 15000

The level-based VIP program gives you a Personal account manager, higher withdrawal limits, higher cashback, and a bunch of our secret bonuses.

“We are excited to launch Betsomnia — a product created exclusively for players and based on their needs,” said Anton Petrov, CEO of MEGAPARTNERS. “In addition, the brand will soon introduce unconventional mechanics for additional earnings. We believe Betsomnia will become a top choice for online casino enthusiasts worldwide.”

MEGAPARTNERS is more than just an affiliate program. We are a product-oriented IT company with our own development department. It offers a range of tools and services to help online businesses grow and succeed. We are looking for traffic for our iGaming brands, and an ever-expanding audience increases ROI. All brands included in MEGAPARTNERS have legal permission to conduct online gambling based on Curaçao and MGA licenses.

For more information, please visit megapartners.io.