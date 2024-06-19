Betr signs content deal with Betting Ladies

Betr will create exclusive content with a focus on stories in women’s sports and gambling.

US.- Micro-betting operator Betr has signed a partnership with Betting Ladies. It will create exclusive content with a focus on stories in women’s sports and gambling.

Betr head of media Mike Denevi said: “We are thrilled to partner with Betting Ladies to empower women in sports betting. At Betr, we are committed to making sports betting more accessible and enjoyable for everyone, regardless of gender. This partnership allows us to further that mission by reaching out to a diverse audience and providing them with the tools and support they need to succeed.”

Launched in May 2023, Betting Ladies is a sports betting affiliate and content site aimed at women. It provides sports betting news, information, odds and statistics for the NBA, NHL and MLB.

In May, Betr received initial approval from the Maryland Lottery to receive a sports betting licence in the state. The Maryland Sports Wagering Application Review Commission will have to approve before the firm receives a licence. In January, Betr announced market access deals for online sportsbooks and casino in Pennsylvania and for online sportsbook in Colorado and Kentucky.