BettingLadies.com launches as sports betting affiliate site for women

The site is written, created, and produced by women content creators.

US.- BettingLadies.com has launched with a claim to be a sports betting affiliate and content site for all sports for women and written by women. The site provides sports betting news, information, odds and statistics for the NBA, NHL and MLB and more.

In addition to daily betting lines, the site hosts a community to meet, interact and discuss different topics. It also offers daily videos, betting guides and a free-to-play tarot reading (yes, really).

CEO and founder of BettingLadies.com Val C. Martinez said: “The genesis of BettingLadies.com is about making sports betting more accessible for women. I looked for content to help educate myself as a bettor, but found the majority of resources were clearly created to be consumed by a male audience.

“Multiple studies have found that nearly a third of the betting market is women, however the opportunities for female-centric content have been limited. While there are women content creators in the market, I strategically saw whitespace and wanted to create a new space where bettors could consume content from like-minded female sports fans, as well as build a platform where female creators can find a voice in the emerging sports betting market.”

Professional wrestler and sports broadcast talent Danielle Kamela has joined the team as a content creator. Kamela creates the site’s signature “Lady Locks” series, which posts to Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. She said: “What drew me to working with BettingLadies.com was Val’s vision to create an approachable, judgement-free, and inclusive community, built on educating and supporting the growth of women bettors across the country.

“As a fan and bettor of all sports, Lady Locks provides me the opportunity to be flexible in the content I create, moving seamlessly from NBA to MLB games and NFL games in the fall. I’m excited about the future of this site and giving a voice to women bettors.”

