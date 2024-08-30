Betr launches sportsbook in Ohio and Virginia

The company has also announced the debut of its peer-to-peer product Group Mode for Betr Picks.

US.- Microbetting-focused Betr Holdings has announced the soft launch of Betr Sportsbook in Ohio and Virginia in time for the NFL season. The firm has also announced the debut of its peer-to-peer product Group Mode for Betr Picks.

This sportsbook was built on the Chameleon platform, which Betr acquired in May 2023 from Fans Unite. Betr plans future launches in Indiana and Maryland, where it already has licences, and in Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Kentucky, subject to licensing. In addition to micro-markets, the sportsbook will include parlays, props, futures, exotics and traditional markets like moneyline, point spread, and over/unders.

See also: Betr receives sports betting licence in Maryland

Joey Levy, founder and CEO of Betr, said: “We are thrilled to launch Group Mode for Betr Picks and to soft launch the new Betr Sportsbook. Today’s two product launches represent an important inflection point for Betr – Betr Picks will now be available to 65% of the US population, enabling us to welcome millions of new sports fans to Betr for the first time, while the new Betr Sportsbook puts us on a path towards ramping investing in this vertical and positions us as having made the most progress towards competing in the Online Sports Betting industry amongst the other market leading fantasy sports pick em’ operators.”