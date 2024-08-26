Betr Holdings acquires licence for Huddle Tech sports gaming technology

The licence allows Betr to power the company’s sports gaming platform.

US.- The microbetting-focused gaming company Betr Holdings has acquired a licence for Huddle Tech’s sports gaming technology, allowing the firm to use and build upon the IP for its sports gaming platform. Betr has already integrated Huddle Tech’s software into its sportsbook platform, which is expected to launch ahead of the 2024 NFL season, initially in Ohio and Virginia.

Joey Levy, founder and CEO of Betr, said: “We expect this transaction to be transformative for Betr, as we now have accelerated our product roadmap by years, have vertically integrated our product and therefore have further improved an already strong gross margin profile for our business, and will be more advanced or at least on par from a sports gaming content standpoint than our competitors. We now have the capability to build our own product and technology and are no longer reliant on third parties in a significant way.”

Francesco Borgosano, CEO of Huddle, added: “We are thrilled to see Betr utilize our software technology to enhance their sports gaming offerings. Betr’s vision aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation and excellence in the iGaming sector, and we look forward to supporting their growth and success in the US market.”

Betr has received temporary sports wagering licences in Indiana and Maryland and has secured market access for sports wagering in Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Kentucky.