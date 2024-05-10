Betnation selects Metric Gaming for Netherlands sportsbook launch

Betnation now has the tools and partners to stand out in a competitive market.

This new Dutch sportsbook owns a transparent design and promotes player safety and responsible gambling.

Press release.- Betnation, an online casino in the Netherlands, has introduced a new sportsbook in collaboration with British-based sportsbook provider Metric Gaming and platform provider Bragg.

This move marks Betnation’s entry into the world of sports betting and underscores its commitment to entertaining and responsible gambling. What makes this new Dutch sportsbook unique is its fresh, transparent design, which promotes player safety and responsible gambling.

As the first provider in the Netherlands to utilise Metric Gaming’s new technology, Betnation has acquired a customisable service that allows it to distinguish itself from other market players.

Robert Schouten, CEO of Betnation, emphasizes the unique nature of this launch: “This is not just a new service, but the realization of a vision that has been nearly two years in the making. Together with our partners, we offer a top experience that aligns with our pursuit of enjoyment and safety.”

Keith Hayes, CEO of Metric Gaming commented: “We’re grateful for the trust placed in us by Robert and his team to help fulfill their vision for Betnation. The importance of a sportsbook to differentiate an iGaming proposition cannot be overstated, and Betnation now has the tools and partners to stand out in a competitive market and control the long-term development of its sportsbook.

“I’m incredibly proud of our teams for smoothly navigating the soft launch phase within a week and we’re excited to showcase the power of what we’ve built.”

Effective immediately, existing Betnation players can enjoy everything this new sportsbook has to offer, with new players invited to join the festivities. “Approval by the Dutch Gaming Authority confirms our commitment to high-quality standards and responsible gaming behaviour. We look forward to future innovations and improvements, and invite everyone to experience the future of sports betting at Betnation,” Schouten concluded proudly.