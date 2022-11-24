BetGames will accept FTN as a supported cryptocurrency

All current and future BetConstruct partners will be able to settle all business arrangements using FTN.

Press release.- BetConstruct announced that BetGames, the provider of premium gaming solutions, is planning to add FTN to the list of supported cryptocurrencies.

FTN is the official cryptocurrency of the Fastex ecosystem as well as the adopted cryptocurrency of the leading betting and gaming software provider BetConstruct.

The inclusion of FTN in BetGames’s supported cryptocurrencies will start on January 26th.

BetConstruct will adopt FTN as its primary payment method

All current and future BetConstruct partners will be able to settle all business arrangements using FTN. The partner network will also have additional benefits while using FTN with BetConstruct.

During the exclusive partners’ sale of FTN, more than 20 per cent of BetConstruct partner operators have already purchased the FTN. More than 40 BetConstruct partners have agreed to include FTN in their list of supported cryptocurrencies.

With Web 3.0 being the wave of the future in business and payments, the company believes that this initiative is a great opportunity for BetConstruct and its partners to stay ahead of the curve and provide the industry with what is relevant and necessary for building a successful business.