BETER Live debuts Grand Bonus Baccarat with an innovative winning streak mechanic

The game includes a progressive bonus system with two prize pools to play for.

Grand Bonus Baccarat supercharges the gameplay with a progressive bonus system.

Press release.- BETER Live has enhanced its Baccarat portfolio with the launch of Grand Bonus Baccarat, a game that is set to change the game for live table content with revolutionary gameplay that lifts the player experience to the next level.

Grand Bonus Baccarat takes the standard format of the popular table game and supercharges the gameplay with a progressive bonus system. It features bonus pools that players can unlock by securing four consecutive wins in the base game.

The bonus pools are made up of dynamic multipliers that are introduced with every game round and boost the bonus pools by multiplying the player’s round fee. The two bonus pools are Mega and Grand – four wins unlock the Mega Pool while landing a fifth consecutive win triggers the Grand Pool.

Grand Bonus Baccarat is streamed out of BETER Live’s Luxury Studio, giving the game a premium feel that will appeal to high rollers as well as more casual players.

In addition to reaching a broad audience, the smart winning streak mechanic delivers exhilarating gameplay that keeps players engaged for longer and encourages them to return to the game. This is because they can experience an extra layer of excitement without having to place additional bets.

Ultimately, the mechanic creates a dynamic and ever-changing experience that keeps players on the edge of their seats game round after game round.

BETER Live chief product officer, Edvardas Sadovskis, said: “Grand Bonus Baccarat brings true innovation to the live table space, something BETER Live has built its reputation on.

“The winning streak mechanic we have developed builds incredible anticipation and big win potential without players having to place additional bets. This delivers tremendous value while taking the experience to the next level.

“We are excited to see Grand Bonus Baccarat land in the lobbies of our operator partners and for the first set of players to ride their winning streaks to the Mega and Grand bonus pools.”

Anna Vikmane, director at BETER Live, added: “Baccarat is a hugely popular live table game with players in markets across the world. But we wanted to elevate the experience and with Grand Bonus Baccarat we have done just that.

“This latest addition to our game collection introduces exciting new features for our partner players and continues to position BETER Live as the go-to provider of premium live content.”