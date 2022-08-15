BetConstruct attends G2E Asia Singapore

BetConstruct will be showcasing all of these products on August 24-26 at Stand B1208.

The igaming giant BetConstruct restores the busy routine of travelling to international expos. This time the team will attend G2E Asia Singapore on August 24-26.

Press release.- To one of the biggest igaming gatherings in the Asian part of the world BetConstruct travels with its complete set of betting and gaming products with extra special focus on what is in demand the most among the players in the region. Among the tailored solutions for local operators are sports betting products coupled with data feed solutions and a full suite of casino and bet-on games.

BetConstruct’s Sportsbook covers 120+ sports types for every taste while offering the Asian view alongside 4 other types. A special place in the company’s sportsbook holds the Esports section being one of the richest catalogues in the industry with 12,000+ unique live events monthly.

Backing the product are BetConstruct’s 4 data feed solutions – live video streaming, odds feed, live scouting and statistics. Together this complete sports betting and data solution is one of the strongest on the market.

Gaming-wise, BetConstruct has the widest portfolio of games, over 10,000+ to be exact. This number includes slots from top providers available on any device for the players, highly attractive live casino games from BetConstruct’s brand called CreedRoomz as well as in-house developed regional Skill Games and a wide variety of bet-on games.

BetConstruct will be showcasing all of these products alongside its other ground-breaking solution for the Asian continent on August 24-26 welcoming all visitors at Stand B1208.

