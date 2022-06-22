BetBull to cease operations

The social betting operator has stopped accepting deposits.

UK.- The online social betting operator BetBull has announced that it will stop all of its operations on July 3. It has stopped accepting deposits and will stop taking bets from midnight on Friday (June 24).

BetBull said customers will be able to log into their accounts and withdraw funds up until July 3. After that, the site will close and the operator’s customer support team will manually process withdrawals.

Any open bets on events scheduled to take place before June 26 will be considered active and will be settled normally.

Paul Archer, marketing director at BetBull, said: “This week BetBull will cease trading; it has been a great journey – seeing the brand take its first bet to its last. Thanks to everyone for their efforts in the past years and a special thanks to those I worked with most closely.”

UK-based BetBull was a social betting operator, meaning that it offered features allowing users to share their bets. The US casino operator Wynn Resorts bought a stake in the company in 2018. Wynn Interactive then acquired BetBull outright in 2020.

There had been reports that Wynn was considering the sale of its online business, but CEO Craig Billings said last year that the company remained committed to Wynn Interactive.