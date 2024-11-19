BETBAZAR partners with ICONIC21 to enhance live casino offering

As a result of the new deal, BETBAZAR will now stock all 20 titles of the ICONIC21 portfolio in its online marketplace.

The igaming marketplace provider agrees to a deal with a leading live game supplier to further expand the range of titles available to operators.

Press release.- BETBAZAR has announced another new addition to its flurry of partnerships after signing an agreement with live casino supplier, ICONIC21.

Known throughout the industry for providing one of the most comprehensive selections of live dealer games, ICONIC21 offers everything from classic titles like roulette and blackjack to Asian favourites such as Sic Bo and even boasts a suite of releases featuring bonus multipliers.

As a result of the new deal, BETBAZAR will now stock all 20 titles of the ICONIC21 portfolio in its online marketplace, giving clients a wider range of live casino options to choose from and enabling them to benefit from powerful promotional tools like Bet & Get offers and tournaments.

With all releases being broadcast 24/7 from dedicated studios and hosted by friendly and professional presenters, the ICONIC21 game library provides a truly immersive experience to gamers that closely replicates the look and feel of attending a genuine brick-and-mortar casino.

Of course, while the provider’s staple table game options will undoubtedly prove popular with customers, it’s perhaps the “Gravity Series” of games that will provide operators with the easiest way to differentiate themselves in the live casino market by offering something fresh and unique.

Boasting stunning visual effects, attractive backdrops and sky-high multipliers that can be triggered across a wide range of bets, all “Gravity Series” titles offer an exciting twist on classic game formats that can boost engagement through their potential maximum wins of up to 1,000x.

With every game in the ICONIC21 line-up also being fully customisable to suit partners’ needs, the supplier provides a genuinely bespoke service that will undoubtedly prove a big hit in the BETBAZAR marketplace and help the company further strengthen its existing live casino offering.

Alex Iaroshenko, chief executive officer at BETBAZAR, said: “With live casino titles providing an exciting vertical for operators that delivers the closest thing to a real bricks-and-mortar experience, we’re delighted to team up with one of the industry’s leading live game providers, ICONIC21, in a partnership that will enhance the range of options available via our marketplace.

“With ICONIC21’s expansive library providing everything from classic table games to Asian favourites as well as unique titles that offer additional bonus multipliers for increased user engagement, we’re sure their games will go on to be a big hit with customers and players alike.”

Alina Mihaela Popa, chief commercial officer at ICONIC21, said: “Having built up a market-leading collection of live casino games that encompasses everything from blackjack and roulette to specialised offerings like The Kickoff and Crash Live, we’re thrilled to now be able to get our titles out to an even wider audience by offering them to operators through the BETBAZAR marketplace”.

Then, she added: “BETBAZAR’s impressive outreach and strong standing within the iGaming community will ensure that more prospective partners now have access to all of our releases, empowering them to offer a more engaging user experience to customers that can be fully customised to suit their needs.”