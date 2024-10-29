ICONIC21 makes Romania debut with Princess Casino

The studio stands out through the quality of its titles.

The company continues to expand into new markets with top online casino operator in Romania now offering its hugely popular games to its players.

Press release.- ICONIC21 has made its debut in the Romania market through a deal with Princess Casino, one of the top online casino brands in the fast-growing market.

According to the company, the deal will see Princess Casino gain access to some of the top-performing titles from ICONIC21’s portfolio of live games which have proven to not only meet but exceed player expectations in markets across the world.

This includes classic live table games such as Blackjack and Roulette (including French and Auto Roulette) and popular Asian formats like Baccarat, Bet On Teen Patti and Sic Bo.

Princess Casino players can also experience the provider’s Gravity Series which covers Gravity Blackjack, Gravity Roulette and Gravity Sic Bo. Gravity games take excitement to a new level with additional multipliers of up to 3,000x.

The studio stands out through the quality of its titles, with games broadcast from state-of-the-art studio facilities that make use of the latest audio, visual and streaming technologies. It also has a team of highly experienced game presenters that bring a wow factor to each of its titles.

This has seen ICONIC21 quickly become a must-have provider for operators in regulated markets across Europe and beyond and the provider is confident that players in Romania will be drawn to the high levels of entertainment its games provide.

Alina Mihaela Popa, chief commercial officer at ICONIC21, said: “We are always working hard to bring our games to more players in more markets and this partnership with Princess Casino is the perfect way to make our debut in Romania.

“Princess Casino is aligned with our commitment to provide games that entertain and excite, keeping players on the edge of their seats from the first round to the last.

“Our portfolio is varied, offering a wide range of live games and formats, many with our own unique twist such as our Gravity. We are confident players at Princess Casino will like what each of our games has to offer.”