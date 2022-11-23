BET99 names Sebastian Giovinco as ambassador

The Toronto FC player will host an Instagram Live appearance and provide picks and predictions for upcoming World Cup games.

Canada.- Online sports betting and casino platform BET99 has partnered with Major League Soccer player Sebastian Giovinco, adding Toronto FC’s all-time top scorer to its team of ambassadors. Giovinco will take part in fan giveaways on Instagram.

Giovinco will also host an Instagram live appearance and provide picks and predictions for upcoming World Cup games. He will join the BET99 Soccer House watch party on November 27 at Toronto sports pub The Firkin on Bay Street. Giovinco will allow BET99 to use his name and image for marketing and advertising both during and after the FIFA World Cup.

Jared Beber, CEO of BET99, said: “We’re thrilled to have drafted Sebastian to the BET99 team. His stature and record in the Canadian and international soccer community is unparalleled, and the insights and excitement that he’ll bring to Team Canada, our players and our platform is a game-changer.”

Giovinco said: “Partnering with BET99 is a great opportunity and this is perfect timing. As the World Cup heats up and Canada makes a run for the first time in 36 years, I’m really excited to join a truly Canadian online sports betting company in rooting for the team. And joining this top-notch roster of BET99 ambassadors is an incredible honour.”

Bet99 partners with Low6 to offer free-to-play products in Canada

Bet99 has partnered with sports gamification company Low6 to offer new, free-to-play products, including an NFL and NHL pick’em game. The content is intended to drive new customer acquisition, offering an alternative to traditional sports betting.

Milena Teskova, CEO of BQC Consulting, which operates Bet99.com and Bet99.net, said: “This partnership will add depth to Bet99’s suite of engagement tools while continuing to drive and onboard new users at scale.”