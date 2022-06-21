Bet365 named official betting operator of the PGA Tour

The two years deal marks the PGA Tour’s first Official Betting Operator deal outside of North America.

UK.- Bet365 has been named Official Betting Operator of the PGA Tour, in a content and marketing deal set to last through 2024. The deal is the PGA Tour’s first such deal outside of North America. Bet365 will offer exclusive odds, leaderboards and player information to fans in the UK, Ireland and Australia.

Bet365 will serve as the exclusive source for odds on the leaderboard and player pages on pgatour.com and on TourCast, the platform that allows fans to follow every shot from each group with a 3D rendering of the golf course.

It will also have a brand presence across PGA Tour media properties, including on international market inventory on PGA TOUR.com, managed by Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) under their strategic partnership with the Tour, as well as on WBD platforms such as Golfdigest.com in the UK, Ireland, Australia and Canada.

According to the terms of the agreement, bet365 will have the rights to use PGA Tour marks, as well as the rights to advertise through both Tour media and its partner platforms.

PGA Tour Gaming VP Scott Warfield said: “We are excited to work with bet365 to expand the Tour’s sports betting initiatives outside of North America.

“Bet365 was the first operator to integrate the Tour’s official in-play betting product and they are poised for tremendous growth being at the forefront of in-play sports betting in golf. The Tour continues to look for opportunities to innovate in new areas with a goal of engaging with fans.”

Bet365 said: “The bet365 group are delighted to be working with one of the most iconic brands in global sport. Throughout this partnership with PGA Tour, bet365 will strive to continue delivering a market-leading in-play experience to our golf customers, both across our global sites and the PGA Tour platforms.”

The PGA Tour is a platinum member of the National Council on Problem Gambling and is aligned with the American Gaming Association (AGA) as a Have A Game Plan. Bet Responsibly public service campaign partner to educate golf fans on responsible sports betting.