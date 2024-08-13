Bet3000 reopens retail outlets in Germany amid dispute with gambling regulator

Online betting remains offline pending a judicial review.

Germany.- Bet3000 has won one victory in its bid to retain its gambling licence in Germany. Operator IBIA Entertainment has been able to reopen its 300 Bet3000 retail outlets after the Magdeburg Higher Administrative Court granted an interim order lifting a suspension ordered by Germany’s gambling regulator, the GGL.

Last month, the GGL had temporarily removed the brand from its whitelist of regulated sportsbook operators for online and retail betting services for “non-compliance with technical requirements” related to the requirement to connect to the mandatory LUGAS IT supervisory system. IBIA appealed, arguing that it had suffered IT disruptions due to technical failures at a third party.

The court order allows Bet3000 to resume retail services pending a final decision by the Halle Administrative Court. However, the issue has not been resolved for Bet3000’s online betting operation, which remains offline.

The operator will need to wait for the final judicial review to see if it is granted a full, permanent reinstatement of both online and retail betting services. IBIA criticised the GGL for the drastic nature of its enforcement action, which it said had put 1,500 jobs at risk.