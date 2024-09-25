BCLC online sportsbook becomes sports betting partner for the 111th Grey Cup

The Canadian Football League has signed a deal with British Columbia Lottery Corporation.

Canada.- The Canadian Football League (CFL) and British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) have partnered to make BCLC’s online sportsbook, PlayNow Sports, the official sports betting partner of the 111th Grey Cup. The event will be held on Sunday November 17.

The 111th Grey Cup will be played at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver. It’s the first time in British Columbia since 2014. BCLC, the only legal gaming operator in the province and the newest authorised gaming operator to partner with the league, also supports Vancouver’s BC Lions football team.

Dan Beebe, BCLC’s chief operations officer, said: “BCLC is immensely proud to have PlayNow Sports as the official sports betting partner for the 111th Grey Cup. As a social-purpose company, BCLC works every day to generate win-wins for the greater good and serve in the best interests of the communities we call home. We’re thrilled to help bring together BC Lions and CFL fans from across the country in the spirit of celebration and community at this year’s Grey Cup Festival.”

See also: Online gaming in Canada: Play Alberta becomes sponsor of four sports teams

Tyler Keenan, CFL’s chief revenue officer, added: “Responsible sports wagering, and the entertainment it provides, is an important part of the future of CFL fandom. Our work with BCLC allows fans to deepen their connection to the league, but more importantly, it strengthens our efforts to support British Columbians and the community through the valued programs and services they rely on every day.”

Recently, BCLC launched Proline digital retail sportsbook across all BC lottery terminals. Proline offers sports betting options previously available on BCLC’s Sports Action as well as new offerings.

BCLC conducts and manages commercial gambling on behalf of the province of British Columbia, including sports betting through BCLC’s PlayNow.com. In addition to Toto, Oddset 2-outcome, Oddset 3-outcome, money line, point spread, totals and props, single-event betting and dynamic odds will be offered for the first time at retail locations.