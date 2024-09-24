Online gaming in Canada: Play Alberta becomes sponsor of four sports teams

Play Alberta has signed a deal with Calgary Sports and Entertainment to become the sports betting and online gaming partner of teams in three different sports.

Canada.- Play Alberta has signed a long-term partnership with Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. (CSEC), owner of professional sports teams in the Canadian province. Through the deal, Play Alberta will become the exclusive sports betting and online gaming partner of four Calgary-based sports teams in three sports.

The NHL’s Calgary Flames will feature Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC)’s responsible gambling programme, GameSense, on their home helmets and a Play Alberta insignia on home jerseys. Canadian Football League club The Calgary Stampeders, the American Hockey League club The Calgary Wranglers, and the National Lacrosse League’s Calgary Roughnecks will feature the Play Alberta logo on their uniforms.

Kandice Machado, chief executive officer at AGLC, said: “There’s significant importance now to showcase meaningful responsible gambling efforts in the iGaming industry. I’m proud of our initiatives to provide GameSense with such a visible platform. GameSense promotes healthy gambling habits online and in person and including AGLC’s responsible gambling platform over the course of this partnership is a huge accomplishment.”

CSEC president and CEO Robert Hayes added: “Through GameSense, our partnership with Play Alberta equips our fans with the knowledge required if they wish to participate in gaming while they support their home team. We are both proud and excited to extend our relationship with Play Alberta that makes cheering for our teams that much more fun while also generating revenue to support the quality of life for Albertans.”

Recently, Pollard Banknote Limited partnered with AGLC to launch four new eInstant games. Now available to players on PlayAlberta.ca, these titles mark the first developed by the Pollard Digital Games Studio to go live in North America.

The new eInstant games are Royal Court Riches, Sizzling Hot 7s, Bacon Me Crazy, and Lucky Forest. These titles build on Pollard Banknote’s existing relationship with AGLC, which includes the delivery and support of AGLC’s online gambling platform, Play Alberta, through its joint venture entity, NeoPollard Interactive (NPi). This association with AGLC includes managed services, including player support, acquisition and retention marketing, and website management.



