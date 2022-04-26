Bally’s Interactive partners with NFL franchise Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns from Ohio and Bally’s Interactive have announced a long-term partnership on sports betting.

US.- Ahead of the launching of legal sports betting in Ohio, Bally’s Interactive has become the official sports betting partner of NFL franchise Cleveland Browns. The long-term collaboration will include the launch of a new mobile sportsbook and VIP lounge.

The agreement, subject to licensing and regulatory approvals, will see a branded lounge at FirstEnergy Stadium, the launch of the mobile Bally Bet Sportsbook app and free-to-play gaming.

“We are excited to partner with such a historic pro football franchise to secure sports betting market access in Ohio, and bring to its fan base more ways to engage through our online gaming platforms,” said Adi Dhandhania, chief operating officer of North America for Bally’s Interactive. “The Browns’ stadium and gameday atmosphere provide a great opportunity for us to showcase our Bally Bet Sportsbook app and Bally Play products in Ohio.”

See also: Ohio casinos and racinos break revenue record in March

Haslam Sports Group executive vice president and chief operating officer Dave Jenkins, said: “In addition to their incredible resources and expertise, Bally’s Interactive has the fan-first mindset that is consistent with our focus and pivotal to creating successful, fully-integrated sports betting experiences, and we look forward to supporting Bally’s efforts to provide these innovative opportunities to Browns fans and all sports fans in Ohio in the near future.”

Jenkins added: “As we continue to work closely with sports betting regulators in our state to ensure a responsible and timely launch, we are excited and confident that our partnership with Bally’s will ultimately offer industry-leading benefits to fans throughout Cleveland and Ohio.”

Governor Mike DeWine signed Ohio’s sports wagering legislation into law last December, and the state plans to sports betting up and running for January 1 2023.

See also: Elys Game Technology partners with Wright Bet Ventures to operate sportsbooks in Ohio