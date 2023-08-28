Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort opens in Illinois

The gaming area features 650 slot machines and 14 table games.

US.- The new Walker’s Bluff Casino and Resort in southern Illinois officially opened on Friday after a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by casino officials, local leaders and Illinois governor JB Pritzker.

The $147m new resort is a 190,000 square foot facility with a 113-room hotel, spa and fitness room and a variety of restaurants and bars. The gaming area features 650 slot machines and 14 table games. A 1,200-seat event centre will host entertainment, meetings and conventions.

Just outside of Carterville, it’s the state’s 14th casino on a rural estate and the third Illinois casino to open this year following The Temporary in Waukegan and the Golden Nugget in Danville. A fourth casino, the first in the city of Chicago, will open in a few weeks at The Medinah Temple.

Tom Griffith, the general manager of Walker’s Bluff Casino, said: “The opening of Walker’s Bluff Casino and Resort is a testament to the dedication and synergy of our community. This establishment is a source of pride for all involved, and its impact will be felt for generations to come.”

Elite Casino Resorts is the majority owner of Walker’s Bluff Casino. The facility is built on land owned by Cynde Bunch and her family.

Dan Kehl, CEO at Elite Casino Resorts: “We’re thrilled to have worked with local and regional contractors and suppliers who brought their exceptional craftsmanship and dedication to the table. This collaboration has not only resulted in a state-of-the-art establishment but has also empowered our community by driving economic growth and creating jobs.”