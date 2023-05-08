Bally’s Chicago Casino looks to fill new job positions ahead of July opening

The temporary casino is looking to fill hundreds of job positions.

US.- Bally’s Chicago Casino has announced that it is looking to fill hundreds of vacant job positions for its new temporary casino at Medinah Temple. The venue is scheduled to open in July.

Positions include cashiers, housekeeping, food service and preparation, finance, marketing, player services, slot techs, security, surveillance, table game dealers, wardrobe and warehouse positions. Applicants must be 21 or older. Those who receive employment offers will be required to obtain certification from Illinois gaming regulator.

Ameel Patel, senior VP at Bally’s said: “We are thrilled to announce Bally’s Chicago Casino has posted all positions required to open and operate our Medinah Temple location. We are creating hundreds of new opportunities for the city of Chicago and are looking to hire a talented and diverse team to join us in providing our guests with exceptional gaming and entertainment experiences. The Chicago Team is hard at work every day, making sure these opportunities are available across the city.”

The permanent Bally’s Chicago is slated to open in late 2025 or early 2026. The $1.7bn venue will have entertainment and a hotel at the 30-acre Chicago Tribune Publishing Center at the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street.

The resort will feature 3,400 slots, 170 table games and 10 food and beverage venues. It will also offer a 500-room hotel tower with a rooftop bar and a 65,000-square foot entertainment centre. Bally’s has the right to operate a temporary casino for up to three years while the permanent casino resort is constructed.

In December, Chicago City Council gave final zoning approval to Bally’s Corporation’s plan for the new casino. The council voted 39-5 to approve the change of zoning.