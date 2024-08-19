Bacta names Declan Johnson as new public affairs advisor

Johnson will aim to ensure Bacta’s voice is heard in key debates on the future of British gambling reforms.

UK.- The UK amusement and gaming hall association Bacta has appointed Declan Johnson as its public affairs advisor. He will report to George McGregor, Bacta’s executive director of government relations.

Johnson has an MSc in Policy and Politics from Birkbeck University. He joins Bacta as the body aims to connect with MPs in the UK’s new Labour government to push for the continuation of gambling reforms in the country in the wake of last year’s White Paper on updates to the 2005 Gambling Act.

McGregor said: “Following July’s General Election not only do we have a new Government but over 50 per cent of all elected MPs are new to the House of Commons. We operate in a highly regulated sector and it is imperative that we have a progressive dialogue with all political stakeholders and establish effective representation at the heart of government.

“Declan, whose background includes terms working in Political Communications and mainstream Public Relations will be part of the team ensuring that Bacta’s voice is heard in all of the key debates impacting developments at the seaside and on the high street.

“He will be helping Bacta to achieve its political objectives which include the earliest possible implementation of the reforms recommended in the White Paper, a review of maximum stake and prize levels and the introduction of modern payment methods on low-stake low prize gambling entertainment machines.”