Austrian Sports Betting Association to use E-Casino Academy

The association will use training courses on topics such as money laundering, data protection and data security.

Austria-. The Austrian Sports Betting Association (OSWV) has announced that it will use Aleatrust’s training platform the E-Casino Academy for training course on topics like money laundering prevention, data protection, data security and compliance. Courses will cover issues such as anti-corruption, whistleblower protection and codes of conduct.

The course on money laundering was developed in collaboration with Dr. Elena Shershneva.

OSWV managing director Sharif Shoukry said: “Aleatrust’s new active supporting membership is an important step forward for the OSWV and its members. It offers access to tailored training that is specifically tailored to the requirements and challenges of our industry. We are convinced that this collaboration will make a significant contribution to professionalisation and security in the Austrian sports betting market.”

The association added: “This type of training not only saves valuable resources, but also enables consistent, high-quality training for employees, regardless of their individual schedules or the company’s location.”

Niklas Sattler, managing director of Aleatrust, said: “Being accepted into the circle of supporting members of the OSWV is a great recognition for Aleatrust. It confirms our commitment and expertise in developing and providing first-class training programs that are specifically tailored to the gaming and sports betting industry.”

Casinos Austria has reported full-year gross gaming revenue (GGR) of €1.48bn for 2023. That’s a rise of 4.4 per cent from 2022.

Lottery was a significant growth driver, with GGR of €946.8m, up 1.5 per cent. The Casinos Austria division saw revenue of €304.5m, up 15.8 per cent, while Casinos Austria International contributed €212.1m. Revenue from the sports betting operator Tipp3, of which Austrian Lotteries owns 56 per cent, declined by 2.7 per cent. Revenue from the video lottery terminal business WINWIN rose by 3.3 per cent. Consolidated profit came in at €182.8m, up by 18.3 per cent.