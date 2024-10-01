AUSTRAC CEO Brendan Thomas announced as speaker for Regulating the Game 2025 Sydney

Regulating the Game 2025 will be held in Sydney, Australia, from March 10th to 13th.

Press release.- The organisers of Regulating the Game 2025 have announced that Mr Brendan Thomas, chief executive officer of AUSTRAC, will be a featured speaker at the 2025 edition of the conference, taking place at the Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour from 10-13 March 2025.

Mr Thomas, who began his 5-year term as AUSTRAC CEO in January 2024, brings extensive experience in leading public services and delivering reforms, particularly within NSW’s criminal and civil justice systems.

As the head of Australia’s financial intelligence unit and AML/CTF regulator, he oversees AUSTRAC’s efforts to safeguard the financial sector from criminal exploitation while providing critical intelligence to support national security, law enforcement, and regulatory partners.

AUSTRAC has intensified its focus on the gambling sector, following a series of high-profile enforcement actions against major casino operators and several corporate bookmakers. Reports in the Financial Review have also highlighted AUSTRAC’s increased scrutiny of pubs and clubs in the wake of the 2022 NSW Crime Commission’s Project Islington, which, while finding no widespread laundering of criminal proceeds, revealed significant amounts of illicit funds being gambled in these venues.

Paul Newson, principal at Vanguard Overwatch and organiser of Regulating the Game, commented, “Having Brendan Thomas speak at the conference signals AUSTRAC’s ongoing commitment to the gambling sector. His participation emphasises the importance of making sure the industry is alert to money laundering risks and continually strengthened against financial crime.”

Mr Thomas’ presentation is expected to offer invaluable insights for regulators, industry leaders, and key stakeholders, especially as AUSTRAC’s role in combatting financial crime is set to expand further with the anticipated passing of the Government’s Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Amendment Bill 2024. This legislation aims to extend the AML/CTF regime to high-risk professions, such as real estate agents, lawyers, accountants, and dealers in precious metals and stones, marking a pivotal shift in Australia’s regulatory landscape.

Regulating the Game 2025 will be held in Sydney, Australia, from March 10th to 13th. The event will once again serve as a platform for thought leaders, innovators, and regulators to come together and explore the most pressing issues in the gambling sector.

