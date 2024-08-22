Atlético vs Girona: how to earn big commissions on the top La Liga match with 1xBet

The company said that the match is a great chance to profit from its Affiliate Program.

Press release.- On August 25, the Spanish teams Atletico and Girona will compete in the 2024/2025 Champions League in Madrid. The central match of La Liga’s 2nd round is a great chance to profit with the 1xBet Affiliate Program.

Atlético’s rebuild, Girona’s sellout

Atlético secured a spot in the Champions League at the end of last season, but for the 1st time since 2012, Diego Simeone’s team didn’t finish in the top 3 of the Spanish league. As a result, Los Colchoneros recognized the need for change and believed they could challenge Real Madrid for the title. While this task won’t be easy, Atlético became a champion in 2014 and 2021 despite not being the favorite. Diego Simeone’s team’s ability to succeed in the derby is unquestionable—Real suffered 2 defeats to their Madrid neighborhood last season.

The Madrid club’s transfer campaign isn’t over yet, but Atlético’s squad changes are already significant. The attack has undergone a major transformation: Álvaro Morata and Memphis Depay, looking for new challenges, departed. In their place, world champion Julián Álvarez and Alexander Sørloth, one of La Liga’s top scorers last season, are preparing to finish off passes from Antoine Griezmann. The French playmaker is quickly building chemistry with the new forwards and establishing himself as their top assist provider.

Griezmann has a lot in common with 1xPartners, which guarantees:

Automatic weekly commission payouts

Rapidly updated real-time stats

A personal assistant to help resolve customer issues.

The influx of new blood in defense is expected from European champion Robin Le Normand, who, with his diverse skill set, will help offset the departure of 2 defenders experiencing a clear career decline—Stefan Savić and Mario Hermoso. Atlético has also loaned out Saúl Ñíguez and is actively seeking a new central midfielder.

Girona coach Míchel was very candid about the offseason, stating, “It’s a terrible summer. We are broken.” But is it really that bad? In the 1st round, Girona performed as expected: they had over 60% of ball possession, created numerous combinations, and secured a 1-1 draw at Betis’ field, just like last season. Míchel’s comment will likely be a notable part of the current campaign.

Girona’s style of play will remain the same, but the noticeable decline in squad quality makes repeating last season’s success and finishing in the top 3 of La Liga seem unlikely. The team has lost last season’s top scorer, Artem Dovbyk, along with Savinho, Yan Couto, Eric García, and Aleix García. Rich clubs have depleted the White and Reds, and Míchel will need to perform a real miracle if he’s to integrate a large number of newcomers without compromising the team’s results.

The company stated that football clubs may lose top players, but 1xBet Partners ensures you keep all the benefits of working with us. 1xAffiliates affiliate program is one of the best in the industry and was recognized at the last SBC Awards.

The program unites over 100,000 affiliates around the world and enjoys more than 3,000,000 users.

The key advantages are:

Up to 65% of registered users get converted into the first depositors

Commission of up to 50% for every referred registered customer.

See also: 1xBet to attend SiGMA East Europe 2024

Who is the favorite?

Atletico’s position appears more favorable. While the Madrid club has found suitable replacements for the departed players, Girona has lost key figures and will, at best, only establish new playing connections during the season. Additionally, the Metropolitano Stadium works in favor of Los Colchoneros—they have defeated the White and Reds 3 times in a row there, with a combined score of 7-2.

Millions of fans eagerly await the match between Atlético and Girona, anticipating another thrilling spectacle—last season’s 2 head-to-head games between these teams produced 11 goals.

“Don’t miss the chance to capitalize on the excitement surrounding this top La Liga clash with the 1xBet Affiliate Program!”, said the company.