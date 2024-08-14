Atlaslive strategies to increase UEFA Super Cup betting activity

The Spanish club Real Madrid, winners of the 2023–24 UEFA Champions League, contests the Italian club Atalanta, winners of the 2023–24 UEFA Europa League.

Press release.- As the UEFA Super Cup 2024 draws near, Atlaslive Sportsbook will provide sports betting fans with the tools they need to enjoy the event to the fullest. This award-winning platform is built to help operators boost engagement and success before and during this exciting event.

Today (August 14) in Warsaw, two football powerhouses, Real Madrid and Atalanta, will face off in a highly anticipated match. Fans worldwide are excited to see the Champions League stars take on the Europa League winners — a showdown that always promises thrilling football action.

The UEFA Super Cup has a history of delivering unforgettable moments. For instance, the 2019 clash between Liverpool and Chelsea, which ended in a nail-biting penalty shootout, or the 2014 match where Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning performance secured a win for Real Madrid. These are the kinds of moments that keep fans hooked, and Atlaslive Sportsbook said it is ready to enhance that excitement.

This year’s Super Cup will feature innovative betting options, including real-time wagers and various markets, making it easier for operators to keep bettors engaged from start to finish. The company stated that with Atlaslive Sportsbook, the UEFA Super Cup will be even more thrilling.

Boosting bets and building trust during the UEFA Super Cup

Football continues to lead in gross gaming revenue, and betting across all sports. The UEFA Super Cup period is a prime time for operators to boost their promotions. Operators can use different effective strategies and tools to make the most of this opportunity.

Sharing event-related content across various channels and posting interesting facts about the match and the Real Madrid and Atalanta teams helps build player trust. According to the firm, it’s essential to focus on promotional materials and banners, including the casino page, to reach a wider audience.

The Atlaslive Sportsbook Platform includes powerful tools like the CMS feature, allowing partners to customise any element directly from the back office. This makes it easy to add relevant banners that help an igaming website stand out, especially during major international sports events when betting activity peaks.

“The Sportsbook Platform offers an awesome feature for all betting enthusiasts – a super flexible Bet Builder. This way, users can easily combine different bets from the same match, getting a chance to win more by taking on a bit of extra risk,” Atlaslive stated.

The Atlaslive Platform also offers technical capabilities to manage language settings based on the player’s location. With support for over 50 languages and the ability to tailor content to market needs, it’s easier to attract a larger user base. Geo-targeted offers encourage players to support their national teams.

Operators running both casino and sportsbook projects can involve casino players in betting activities before big sports events through email newsletters and other promotions, helping to maintain or even boost overall igaming performance. The Atlaslive CRM component allows automating these processes, using the Event-Processing Tab to streamline communication and ensure timely and relevant outreach.

See also: Atlaslive explores: Why South America is the future of iGaming

Regarding player retention, offering daily express bonuses and free bets for key matches is a powerful strategy to keep bettors actively engaged during the event. Bringing inactive players back is easier with some enticing welcome-back bonuses.

With the right strategy, the UEFA Super Cup period presents an excellent opportunity for both sports betting and casino verticals.

Reliability and performance at peak moments

The Atlaslive Platform has been developed to handle the high demand for major sporting events like the UEFA Super Cup, providing an impressive 99.9 per cent uptime. This ensures players enjoy a seamless and uninterrupted experience throughout the match.

Operators benefit from the Platform’s advanced technical capabilities, which allow them to monitor bets in real time, customize margins, set limits, and manage delays for any sport, league, or event. Moreover, the Platform’s ability to switch effortlessly between live and pre-match events ensures that operators and players receive a flexible, responsive, and reliable experience.

With these features, the Atlaslive Sportsbook is well-equipped to provide a top-tier betting experience, making the UEFA Super Cup 2024 an even more exhilarating event for contemporary sports fans.