Atlaslive at SIGMA Asia: Providing dynamic solutions to boost igaming business

Press release.- Atlaslive will take part in the SIGMA Asia Summit on June 03-05 in Manila.

Miloslav Ivanov, chief sales officer, along with business development managers Milica Jovanovic and Susanna Sargsyan, will represent the Atlaslive company. Meet the company’s team at the NYCE International Stand D-406.

Miloslav Ivanov, CSO at Atlaslive, said: “As we continue to grow and improve tech solutions for the iGaming industry leaders on the market, we find this time of being in Manila an exciting time to come together and discuss the benefits for industry businesses. We anticipate fruitful engagements with other industry leaders and the chance to explore partnerships.”

The SIGMA Asia Summit is a chance to meet, exchange ideas, discover recent trends and innovations, and connect with igaming industry peers. Let’s talk about Atlaslive’s Platform and its components such as

automated and customizable Sportsbook to launch on an existing or a new website;

over 10,000 casino games to offer your customers endless fun;

bonus engines with more than 150 activity parameters;

payment systems with smart fund management and automated processing;

risk management & fraud prevention tools to work safely;

embedded and cutting-edge CRM and CMS;

comprehensive business analytics reports with more than 100 versatile metrics and more.

Work with Atlaslive to get fresh tech solutions and expert support to advance your business in the ever-changing igaming sector. The company is continually growing and developing in the Asian market.