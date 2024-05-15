Atlaslive is the Best Sports Betting Provider and a Rising Star in Nordics Sports Betting Technology Awards

The igaming platform was shortlisted at the BSG Awards.

Press release.- Atlaslive has earned recognition as a Rising Star in Nordic Sports Betting Technology 2024 and the Best Sports Betting Provider in the Nordics market by the BSG Awards Shortlist 2024.

Maxim Slobodyanyuk, CEO of Atlaslive, expressed: “Once again, our team’s relentless dedication has been acknowledged on an international scale. The Atlaslive platform and our proprietary Sportsbook have been meticulously engineered to deliver unparalleled experiences that drive high retention rates and profitability for igaming operators. We remain steadfast in our mission to lead the iGaming industry with sustainable growth initiatives and the promotion of responsible gaming practices.”

Atlaslive attributes its success to its in-house proprietary core platform, a solution enabling swift adaptation and customization to suit diverse market requirements and operational preferences. Key highlights of the Atlaslive Platform encompass comprehensive features such as Sportsbook API Integration, Casino, Bonus Engine, Payment Systems, Risk Management and Anti-fraud measures, Mobile App, Business Analytics, Retail CRM, and CMS.

Bogdana Yavorskaya, CMO at Atlaslive, underscored the significance of the accolades, stating, “This recognition underscores our team’s unwavering commitment to excellence. With partnerships extending to over 100 operators globally, Atlaslive places paramount importance on our partners’ success, offering 24/7 support, robust risk mitigation strategies, and a flexible platform equipped with an extensive toolkit to craft bespoke and innovative products.

“Personalization lies at the heart of our ethos, as we strive to meet the needs of both players and partners alike. At Atlaslive, our ethos revolves around responsiveness, adaptability, and a steadfast dedication to delivering exceptional outcomes within the iGaming industry.”

Atlaslive, formerly known as Atlas-IAC, underwent a rebranding campaign in May. It is a B2B software development company. The company specializes in creating a multifunctional and automated platform aimed at streamlining the workflow of sports betting and casino operators.

