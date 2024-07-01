Atlaslive announces the appointment of Dmytro Matiiuk as Head of Delivery

According to the company, Dmytro is also a creative strategist.

Press release.- Atlaslive has announced the appointment of Dmytro Matiiuk as the new head of delivery.

According to the company, in his new role, Dmytro Matiiuk will be pivotal in ensuring “the successful execution and delivery of projects within Atlaslive’s professional services organization.”

With a robust background in project management and a deep understanding of leading methodologies, Dmytro brings a wealth of experience in technical requirements development, project planning, customer reporting, and resource management.

“His expertise spans managing both remote and in-office developers, creating user stories, conducting daily planning and demo meetings, preparing retrospectives, and developing departments from the ground up,” the company stated.

Maxim Slobodyanyuk, CEO of Atlaslive, expressed his enthusiasm about the new appointment: “I am delighted to welcome Dmytro as our new head of delivery at Atlaslive.

“In the dynamic and ever-evolving landscape of professional software services, the role of a Head of Delivery is paramount to the success and efficiency of an organization. This multifaceted position requires a unique blend of leadership, strategic thinking, and operational acumen. I am confident that Dmytro will prove to be a great asset, driving our projects to new heights of efficiency and excellence.”

Dmytro will be responsible for building and maintaining strong partnerships, acting as a crucial liaison between partners and the delivery team. His role involves ensuring that partners’ expectations are consistently met and addressing any issues that may arise during projects.

Maintaining a high standard of quality in project deliverables is critical, and Dmytro will oversee the implementation and monitoring of quality assurance processes to ensure all work meets or exceeds partners’ expectations.

Known for his exceptional leadership skills and organizational abilities, Dmytro is also a creative strategist. His extensive experience in various roles will undoubtedly benefit Atlaslive as the company continues to expand its offerings across multiple markets.

Commenting on his new role, Dmytro Matiiuk said: “I am honoured to be appointed as the Head of Delivery at Atlaslive. In this role, I am committed to driving excellence in our delivery processes, ensuring the highest standards of quality and efficiency. My focus will be on fostering innovation, enhancing customer satisfaction, and streamlining operations to support our company’s growth and success. Together with our talented team, I look forward to leading initiatives that will not only meet but exceed our partners’ expectations.”

The company said: “Atlaslive is excited to welcome Dmytro Matiiuk and looks forward to the continued success and growth that his expertise and leadership will bring to the company.”