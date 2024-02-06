Atlantic City casinos have no duty to stop compulsive gamblers, judge rules

US district court judge Madeline Cox Arleo has dismissed a case against MGM Resorts International.

US.- A judge has dismissed a lawsuit from a self-described problem gambler who accused the Borgata and its parent company, MGM Resorts International, of plying him with offers to gamble despite knowing about his addiction. US district court judge Madeline Cox Arleo said Atlantic City’s casinos have no legal obligation to stop compulsive gamblers from betting,

New Jersey casino law “pervasively regulates the responsibilities of casinos as they relate to compulsive gamblers, but is notably silent on whether casinos or online gambling platforms may induce people who present with compulsive gambling behavior to patronize their businesses,” the judge wrote in her decision.

She cited two previous New Jersey cases in which a compulsive gambler who claimed to have lost money while drunk sued unsuccessfully. “The New Jersey Legislature has not yet seen fit to require casinos to prevent or stop inducing gambling from those that exhibit problem gambling behavior,” Arleo wrote. “As a matter of law, (the) defendants do not owe a negligence common law duty of care to plaintiffs.”